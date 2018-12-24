NY Knicks Kevin Knox Cooking Both On and Off the Court

The NY Knicks selected Kevin Knox from the University of Kentucky in the first round, ninth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Knox, a 19 year old NBA rookie, has been making a name for himself recently in the community and on the basketball court.

The Knicks 6’ 9” small forward has been seen playing video games with youngsters in the community and even got behind the hibachi and took cooking lessons during his inaugural visit to a Benihana Restaurant. “That was fun. Actually it was my first time being at a Benihana Restaurant. My father, my cousin and my agent were also there, so I had a really great time and was able to cook,” said Knox.

However where Knox is doing most of his “cooking” is on the basketball court this season for the NY Knicks. Knox had a breakout game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 1. He scored 26 points, dished four assists and grabbed four rebounds, in 37 minutes of play,

Ever since Knox surged against the Bucks, the rookie sensation has been validating that the Knicks did not waste their ninth overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft on him.

In 11 games inclusive of Dec. 1 versus the Bucks, Knox has averaged 17.6 points per game, while logging 33.7 minutes per game. During his 11-game run, Knox also lit up the stat sheet with two big games against the Charlotte Hornets, including 26 points and 15 rebounds on Dec. 9 and 20 points on Dec. 14.

Furthermore, in the Knicks last two games versus the Philadelphia 76ers, on Dec. 19, and against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 21, Knox has maintained his recent offensive consistency. The Knicks rookie scored 21 points and 24 points respectively and secured six rebounds in each game.

“I am just playing a little harder, more aggressive offensively and defensively, my motor has picked up a lot recently and that is something that was slipping early on but I cannot let it slip any longer,” stated Knox.

The NY Knicks are certainly on a downward slide, while losing nine of the 11 games where Knox has proved productive in December. The orange-and-blue at present have a dismal 9-25 record thus far this season and remain 15.5 games behind the Eastern Conference leading Toronto Raptors.

Nonetheless, with 48 games still to play this season, if Knox can remain steadfast on the court and some of the other Knicks “young guns” join in on offense and more importantly on defense; a 10-game winning is not out of the question for the Knicks in the near future.

Just do not depend on superstar Kristaps Porzingis coming to the Knicks rescue anytime soon. Porzingis is progressing well from his ACL tear last season in February. But the 7’3” forward/center will not be reevaluated by NY Knicks team doctors until February 2019, and he will not see action until at least that time.

Westchester Knicks Drop to 14-7 with G League Showcase Losses

The Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the NY Knicks, traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to participate in the 2018 NBA Gatorade League Showcase, from Dec. 19-21.

The local Knicks departed the confines of Westchester County with a 14-5 record and an uncontested first place ranking in the NBA G League Eastern Conference. However, the trip to the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas did not prove productive for the local Knicks.

On Dec.19, Westchester was beaten 113-106 by the lowly Iowa Wolves (7-12), who sit in second to last place in the G League Western Conference.

Subsequently, on Dec. 21, the local Knicks were outlasted by the Western Conference Austin Spurs (11-8,) in their final showing in the 2018 NBA G League Showcase. The Spurs, the NBA G affiliate of the Antonio Spurs, beat the Westchester Knicks, 99-88.

“The Showcase was a great experience for me and my team. We didn’t win like we wanted to, but we have some things to go back home and work on,” commented Westchester Knicks guard John Jenkins.

With these two NBA G League Western Conference teams handedly defeating the Westchester Knicks in the G League Showcase this year. One would have to wonder what would happen if the local Knicks progressed to the 2019 NBA G League Championship, which is a strong possibility this season.

The Westchester Knicks will return to Westchester County Center, after the Christmas holiday, when they take on the Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m.