Northwell Physician Partners Medical Practice Opens in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The opening of Northwell Health Physician Partners at White Plains was celebrated on May 19 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with administrators, doctors and staff at 244 Westchester Ave.

The 4,761-square-foot facility will offer state-of-the-art care in internal medicine, family medicine in both English and Spanish, immigration physical exams for those seeking to become U.S. citizens, gastroenterology and plastic surgery, as well as colorectal surgery, ENT and vascular specialties.

“Today is a very special day for White Plains and the surrounding communities,” said Marla Koroly, MD, FACP, MBA, the associate ambulatory physician executive for Northwell Health’s Westchester and Connecticut practices. “Offering families comprehensive, exceptional and high-quality clinical care in multiple medical disciplines is what we believe every person deserves.”

Clinical features include phlebotomy, EKG, same day or next day appointments, on-site testing and vaccinations. Three full-time physicians and six health care professionals are located in the new space.

“Our patients receive quality care closer to home utilizing the health system’s leading resources and research,” said Lokesh Gopala Reddy, MD, an internal medicine specialist. “Because we are part of the Northwell system we can provide a unique combination of medical expertise, leading edge technology, and a commitment to humanity delivering a gold standard of care for all our patients.”

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider with 21 hospitals, including Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco and Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians.

The White Plains office will also house Northwell Health’s Center for Weight Management, a multidisciplinary, comprehensive program helping patients achieve a healthy weight through nutrition guidance, exercise coaching, weight loss medications, non-surgical endoscopic weight loss options and, if necessary, bariatric surgical care.

“We started the program because we saw our patients needed more support from their medical providers to improve their health through weight loss,” said Rachel Goldman, FNP-BC, CDE, nurse practioner and director of clinical care of the Center for Weight Management. “We understand maintaining a healthy weight can be hard. Our program provides one-on-one medical care, personal nutritional counseling, education and an evidence-based approach to weight loss.”

For more information, visit www.Northwell.edu or call (914) 821-5350.