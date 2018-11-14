Northern Westchester Examiner Defaced with Hate Symbols

Peekskill police are investigating the defacement of a copy of this week’s Northern Westchester Examiner with swastikas and the letters KKK.

The hate symbols were discovered Wednesday at about 8 a.m. at a Chase bank branch at 1025 Brown St. in Peekskill.

The lead story of this week’s Nov. 13-Nov. 19 edition of the paper was about the election of Yorktown High School graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress.

A reader who discovered the defaced copy of the paper filed a report with Peekskill police Wednesday.

“The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center commends the action of the citizen who, upon discovering the hate symbols on the newspaper, immediately brought it to the attention of the Peekskill Police Department to investigate,” said Millie Jasper, executive director of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center. “We encourage the officers to investigate this matter thoroughly, sending a clear message to the community that the Peekskill law enforcement agency does not tolerate behavior showing prejudice and bigotry.”

More details about this story will be reported as they become available.