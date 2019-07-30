North Shore Northwell Executive Named New Director of NWH

By Joan Gaylord

Derek Anderson has been named the new executive director of Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH). Anderson will succeed Joel Seligman, who has served as NWH’s president and CEO since 2001.

Anderson currently serves as the associate executive director of Northwell’s North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He will assume his new post after Labor Day when he will work closely with Seligman during the changeover.

“The entire Northern Westchester Hospital community can look forward to a smooth transition, and the continued provision of sophisticated, high quality healthcare in our community at this outstanding hospital,” Dowling stated in a press release issued Monday.

A more in-depth version of this story will be published in next week’s print edition of The Examiner.