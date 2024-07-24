North Castle Landmarks Century-Old Barber Pole in Downtown Armonk

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The North Castle Town Board voted to landmark a 100-year-old barber pole that stands outside a hair salon in downtown Armonk.

Following a recommendation from the Landmarks Preservation Committee, the Town Board approved the designation for the pole in front of Manny’s Unisex Haircutting at 416 Main St. The request for landmark status came from the owners of the building, said Linda Fernberg, a Landmarks Preservation Committee member who addressed the board at its last meeting.

Fernberg said the pole, a Koch #909 model that was made in Chicago, was constructed sometime in the 1920s, Fernberg said. It had been moved from more of the middle of the sidewalk to next to the building during one of the times that the sidewalks on Main Street were redone.

“We heard from people they wanted it to be landmarked, so we took it on and we think it’s a great idea,” Fernberg said. “It’s a simple one.”

The barber pole is a symbol of the trade of a barber and has been used since medieval times, according to the websites of multiple barbers. Long ago, barbers doubled as surgeons, and the red and white of the pole was associated with bloodletting, several websites stated.

Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto said it was a great idea to landmark the pole, and that the owners of the building, Vivian Utko and Jerry Hendricks, are very involved in tending to their property.

“They must be very pleased that this is going to be a treasure for many, many years to come,” DiGiacinto said. “It looks brand new and it’s just amazing the way it looks.”

At the July 10 public hearing on landmarking the pole, it was unclear if it still operates. Most poles operate with a motor that would need to be turned on.

There was also discussion on whether the town would be able to have a plaque to inform passersby that it is now a local landmark.

Supervisor Joseph Rende said that it would most likely make sense for a plaque to be placed on the building because it didn’t appear there would be anyplace else where it could go.

“It would have to go on the building and we would need to get permission of the owner of the building, the property owners, if they would be willing,” he said.

Fernberg said the Landmarks Preservation Committee would discuss the possibility of a plaque to explain its significance and other relevant information to the public.