North Castle Approves New Playground Equipment at Four Town Parks

By later this year, the Town of North Castle will have new playground equipment installed at four parks, updating important features that haven’t been replaced on a large scale in close to 30 years.

The Town Board approved authorization to sign an agreement with GameTime/MRC Recreation to buy the new equipment for Winkler Park, Lombardi Park, Clove Road Community Park and IMB Community Park.

There will be an expenditure of about $612,000, including $458,690 for the equipment. The balance of the cost will pay for the removal of the current equipment, excavation, putting in the new pour-in-place surface, which will replace the old wood chips, and installing the new features.

“The existing playgrounds have been around for 25 or 30 years or so and were showing significant wear and tear,” said Matt Trainor, the town’s superintendent of parks and recreation. “It’s time to replace them.”

It is expected that recreation subdivision fees will pay for the project and likely last for a similar length of time, Trainor said.

A key feature for the new playground equipment is its accommodations for children with special needs, he said. There had been feedback from the public and the Recreation Advisory Committee to not only make the playgrounds ADA compliant but provide ADA inclusivity.

Trainor said nearly all new equipment produced today is ADA complaint but making them includes musical elements such as bongo drums and chimes will be available.

It was originally hoped that the new equipment can be in place before the end of the summer, although unpredictable supply chain issues may delay it being ready for use until later on in the year.

“I think what you have here is very representative of the needs of the town,” said Councilman Saleem Hussain. “To me, playgrounds are really important and signal for what people look at. Is this a place where I can come here and a place I can enjoy and my family can enjoy being here? But I think what you’re proposing would really help us in that way as well.”

In another action last week, in North White Plains the town will also be upgrading the Clove Road field third base dugout on the field closest to the parking lot and both dugouts on the far field, Trainor said. The dugouts have been weather-beaten and should be replaced.

The first base dugout at the near field was replaced in 2016 for $14,900.