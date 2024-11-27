North Castle Approves Amended Zoning for Dog Park; to Open in Spring

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After years of discussion, the North Castle Town Board amended a portion of the town code last week that will allow the community’s first dog park to open at Community Field by next spring.

The board voted unanimously in favor of adopting an amended code that includes a set of 15 rules and regulations for visitors to follow after it opened and closed a public hearing on the matter last Wednesday.

A dog park has long been talked about in North Castle. A recreation survey sent to residents within the past two years ranked a dog park as one of the top parks and recreation priorities. Earlier this year, Mollie Meyer and her daughter, Juliet, spearheaded a drive to make the facility a reality.

“We have always been dog lovers and this town has been missing a place where community members can go and sort of have a friendly play time and social interaction,” Mollie Meyer said.

The dog park will be located near the platform tennis courts and the bathrooms at Community Park. Once opened, it will be accessible seven days a week from dawn until dusk. There will be separate sections for large and small dogs; small dogs will be considered canines that are 30 pounds and under.

Fencing will be installed to cordon off the area that has been previously estimated to be about 90 by 105 feet and material that is similar to wood chips will be used for the surface. It is not considered to be a difficult project for the town to complete.

It is expected to open after the winter ends, as long as the weather cooperates, said Town Administrator Kevin Hay.

“It’s such a great thing for the buck improvement,” said Councilman Matt Milim, the Town Board’s liaison to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. “It’s like a good thing for the town.”

Before the vote there was extended discussion initiated by Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto who requested that the board consider a form that makes sure only North Castle or Byram Hills School District residents use the park and that any dog that is brought to the facility be up to date on their vaccines.

“What I think is important in terms of just having a form you have to fill out, so it gives the town your identification, you the dog park user, and that we know who should be in that dog park,” said DiGiacinto, who mentioned that the town’s insurance representative believed it was a good idea.

She also expressed concern about enforcement of the rules and regulations; however, thanked her colleagues for requiring park users to fill out an indemnification and hold harmless agreement to defend the town against claims, damages and liabilities.

The remaining board members disagreed with DGiacinto, arguing that the extra paperwork is unnecessary. If problems crop up once the park is opened, the town has the ability to make changes.

“I believe that anyone that’s going to take advantage and utilize this dog park in our town at that location is someone who goes through great lengths to care for their pet,” said Supervisor Joseph Rende.

Milim said that if the town posts signage that include the rules and contact numbers for the public to call in case there are problems that would be sufficient. He expects the overwhelming majority or people using the park are going to do what’s expected of them.

DiGiacinto said that she had reservations about voting in favor of the amended zoning without those added protections, but made the vote unanimous. She said she loves the idea of the park.

“I don’t want to see us make mistakes,” DiGiacinto said.