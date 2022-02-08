Noelle Botte Appointed to Kent Town Board to Fill Vacancy

By Rick Pezzullo

The Kent Town Board recently appointed Noelle Botte to fill a vacancy created by the election of former Councilwoman Jaime McGlasson as supervisor.

Botte, a Republican, finished fourth in the five-candidate race for two Town Board seats in November, behind victors Jorma Tompuri, a Republican, and Anne Campbell, a Democrat, and Democrat Simon Carey.

McGlasson, a Republican, defeated Kathy Kahng to replace retiring Supervisor Maureen Fleming.

At the Jan. 18 Town Board meeting, Councilman Christopher Ruthven made the motion to appoint Botte, which was supported by McGlasson and Tompuri.

Campbell opposed the appointment, saying Carey, a four-year Planning Board member, would have been a better choice with his experience in surveying and development.

She also said the board should have solicited resumes from interested residents.

“I would have hoped that we would have had some due consultation and review of interested potential candidates, for the sake of transparency and for the interest of the residents of this town,” Campbell said.

When running for office, Botte said she has spent a 20-year career working with small and corporate business restaurants, helping them operate and deal with the red tape that comes from interacting with government agencies.

She said the town faces a plethora of issues, primarily revolving around a balancing act between keeping the area affordable for taxpayers while still maintaining the area’s natural splendor.

“To confront these issues, the new administration under new leadership would take a proactive stance to seek businesses that are appropriate for Kent. While attracting new businesses we have to be aware of the limits to town water and sewage systems,” she said. “As for our lakes, steps will be taken to bring a limnologist to study the water. There is an incentive to hire a lake manager to oversee the lakes jointly.”