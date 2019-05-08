No Primary Election for Putnam Voters This Year

For the first time in 42 years, Putnam County voters won’t have to worry about going to the polls for a primary election.

This year will mark the first time since 1977 there won’t be a federal, state, or local primary contest prior to the general election, though the county Board of Elections still needs to prep for early voting that will take place in October for the first time in New York State this election cycle.

With one countywide seat, three county legislative seats and a bevy of town board positions up for grabs, all a candidate needed to do this year to represent their political party was clinch the endorsement of that designating committee to appear on the general election ballot. The last time there wasn’t an inter-party battle in Putnam, a gallon of gas costs 62 cents, a first class stamp was 13 cents and the average cost to purchase a house was about $49,000.