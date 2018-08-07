No GOP Primary For County Exec. Race

Kent Councilman Paul Denbaum officially ended his bid for Putnam County Executive after he failed to get his name reinstated on the ballot for a GOP primary against the incumbent MaryEllen Odell last week.

Denbaum, a Republican, confirmed in an interview, his campaign had reached its conclusion, leaving Odell, a Republican, to face Democrat and Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming for the top post in the county. Denbaum was knocked off the ballot last month after enough signatures on his petition sheets were ruled out because of an array of technicalities by the county board of elections. He sued the board of elections in hopes of getting enough signatures back on to reach the 1,000 benchmark, but New York State Judge Malone dismissed his case last week and he doesn’t plan on appealing to the state appellate court.

“The campaign is essentially over,” he said. “I don’t really see a path for victory.”

Denbaum was 59 signatures short of getting on the ballot.