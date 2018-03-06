No Decision Reached Over Proposed Nelsonville Tower

By Anna Young

Following months of intense scrutiny over a proposed cell tower in the Village of Nelsonville, Zoning Board of Appeals members agreed last week to delay their vote on the application after the applicant provided three alternative designs to the 110-foot tower.

During last Tuesday night’s ZBA meeting, representatives from Homeland Towers said they created the modified designs based on feedback they received from previous meetings. For months, Homeland has received unwavering opposition from residents regarding the 110-foot cell tower they want to build off Rockledge Road overlooking the historic Cold Spring Cemetery.

The proposed tower would serve Verizon and AT&T with possibly more carriers and emergency services to follow.

Homeland attorney Robert Gaudioso proposed a 125-foot obelisk that would conceal the antennas and be very “site- specific.” He said the tower would require a height variance and approval from the State Historic Preservation Officer (SHIPO). Homeland would be willing to spend two months working with the board if they felt the design was a better alternative, he said.