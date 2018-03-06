No Decision Reached Over Proposed Nelsonville Tower

By Anna Young
Following months of intense scrutiny over a proposed cell tower in the Village of Nelsonville, Zoning Board of Appeals members agreed last week to delay their vote on the application after the applicant provided three alternative designs to the 110-foot tower.
During last Tuesday night’s ZBA meeting, representatives from Homeland Towers said they created the modified designs based on feedback they received from previous meetings. For months, Homeland has received unwavering opposition from residents regarding the 110-foot cell tower they want to build off Rockledge Road overlooking the historic Cold Spring Cemetery.
The proposed tower would serve Verizon and AT&T with possibly more carriers and emergency services to follow.
Homeland attorney Robert Gaudioso proposed a 125-foot obelisk that would conceal the antennas and be very “site- specific.” He said the tower would require a height variance and approval from the State Historic Preservation Officer (SHIPO). Homeland would be willing to spend two months working with the board if they felt the design was a better alternative, he said.
Gaudioso added Homeland could keep the tower at 110-feet by removing the point of the obelisk but insisted it would be “disingenuous” to the design.
The second design option would be two flag poles with two 10-foot slots dedicated to both Verizon and AT&T. He said the design could be problematic because at 110-feet it wouldn’t comply with any future carriers. He suggested the board consider a 120-foot tower that would require a height variance and SHIPO approval.
“We’ve taken a lot of heat here and we understand that. We didn’t come back with tin can alternates, we came back with very thought out alternative designs given the code, given the height, given the need, given the future need,” Gaudioso said. “We still think based on the SHIPO approval that the tree (design) still makes the most sense, but we are offering those other alternatives to minimize any potential visual impact.”
Board member Peggy Clements said she appreciated the thought and creativity that went into the designs but called the obelisk “wholly unacceptable.” She said the dual flag pole was “less offensive” but still has a problem with the design and the visual impacts it will have on the thousands of people who hike the trails.
Board member Chris Keeley added that it’s the board’s job to minimize impacts to a level of insignificance and the proposed designs present a challenge. He said the tower could provide adverse impacts especially with the Cold Spring Cemetery eligible for historic registry.
“Any one of these designs does not strike me as minimizing the impacts of a level of insignificance,” he said. “That’s a high bar to clear and I don’t think we’re there.”
Gaudioso struck back stating that SHIPO found no adverse effects or aesthetic impacts to the area.
Board members Judy Meyers and Stephen Merando both agreed the alternative designs would impact their decision when considering their vote on the special use permit Homeland needs to approve the tower. Clements agreed that she would like to hear public opinion on the proposed designs.
ZBA chairman William Rice said the board would consider all three options and suggested a public hearing be scheduled. Gaudioso said he would extend the shock clock for 60 days but stressed the hearing discussion be limited to the alternative designs and requested variance.
“We’re willing to take that time,” Gaudioso said. “We’re trying to do the right thing.”
A hearing is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 4.