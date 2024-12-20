No. Castle Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Discussion Triggers Pushback

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Discussion limiting the use of gas-powered lawn equipment in North Castle met some resistance last week after a presentation on the potential ban on the machinery in town.

Town Sustainability Committee member John Ettenson and Chair Neil Singer spoke at the Town Board’s Dec. 11 work session, pointing out the health and environmental benefits of replacing most gas-powered equipment from Apr. 1 to Dec. 31 with battery-operated leaf blowers, weed whackers and other equipment.

Ettenson said the two-stroke gas-powered machinery is harmful and outdated, and unlike larger and heavier engines, the two-stroke machines are typically louder, often reaching 100-decibel noise levels. It also spews harmful gases because it combines oil and gas in a single chamber.

“Gas-powered outdoor equipment creates significant pollution – exhaust emissions, particulates, dust that are blown into the air, dangerously loud noise and damage done to our lawns’ ecosystem,” Ettenson said. “Harmful chemical exhaust emissions from these engines include carbon monoxide, carcinogenic hydrocarbons, meaning those that cause cancer, and smog-forming nitrous oxides.”

Aside from cancer, continued use of the equipment causes increased cases of asthma, especially in children, and pulmonary disease, he said.

Home Depot has projected that by 2028 about 85 percent of the lawn equipment that it will sell will be battery operated, Ettenson said.

Singer pointed out that North Castle is one of just four towns in Westchester that has yet to pass an ordinance regulating the use of gas-powered equipment.

However, residents expressed concern over the cost to replace their equipment and wondered how they or their landscaper were going to clean their properties, particularly during the fall and after storms. A local landscaper, David Lowery, owner of North Castle Landscape & Tree Service, also spoke of problems with battery-operated equipment.

Lowery recommended that the town and the committee sit down with landscapers and other interested stakeholders to come up with a workable plan.

Armonk Fire Department Chief Brian Fenster raised the danger of having more battery-operated equipment at a time when the department received calls to several battery fires in the community during the past year.

“Let people choose what type of equipment is used on their property,” Fenster urged the Town Board.

Resident Brendan Molloy said while he agrees that two-stroke engines are bad for people’s health and the environment, it’s unrealistic to ban all gas-powered equipment throughout most of the year, especially during the fall, an exception most municipalities that have passed ordinances have included.

A better alternative might be to craft an ordinance connected to decibel levels or banning the two-stroke engine, he said.

“Saying no gas when most of the people in town are driving around in a gasoline car is a little too prescriptive,” Molloy said.

Town Board members thanked the Sustainability Committee for their efforts, but agreed that more work needed to be done on the issue before the town could consider moving forward.

Supervisor Joseph Rende said he shies away from having government dictate the public’s preferences; however, he suggested the committee and the town begin raising public awareness about the harmful effects of the gas-powered equipment.

“We want to gather more information, we’ll continue to gather more information, and hopefully as the technology changes and improves, if there’s opportunity, we’ll address it,” Rende said.

Other board members recommended the town factor the potential economic impacts on banning the gas machinery, not only on landscaping businesses but for residents who would have to change their equipment as well.

Singer said the information contained in the presentation wasn’t meant to impose harsh legislation on the town but to serve as a starting point for consideration.

“We’re looking to work with the community. Nothing’s decided,” Singer said. “We want to reach out and have people work with us.”