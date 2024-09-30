No.7 Byram Bouncing in Class A; Greeley Ossining Settle on Tie

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No.16 Mahopac Knots Carmel; Peekskill No.5 in NYS

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

BYRAM HILLS has plenty to hang its collective hat on based on prior experiences, including last year’s run to the NYSPHSAA Class A finals, but 2024 brings a new opportunity to continue a heritage that is second to none in Section 1 Class A, though Somers could make a case over the last decade. The state-ranked (No.7) Bobcats (8-0-2) proved they are in it to win it once again in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Rye, taking the lead in the final minutes of the first half to fend off a Garnet outfit that many expect to challenge for a Class A Final 4 spot, this just days after fighting back an Eastchester outfit that reached the Section 1 Class AA finals in 2023, before dropping down to A this fall.

Class A is an absolute tank this season in Section 1: Whomever survives will be battle tested and poised for a run in the state playoffs, but getting there is a task best suited for those with experience, which is why many coaches are predicting the Bobcats to emerge in the end; should they stay healthy.

Byram Hills sophomore Ryan Pero took a pass from senior Harry Boyd before going mano-e-mano with the keeper before tickling twine in the 34th minute against the Garnets. Bobcat Coach Matty Allen’s defense, a trademark of this outfit, then went on to pitch its fourth shutout of the season, including a 1-0 win over Rockland powerhouse Tappan Zee, which is getting its sea legs back in order for a sustained run with wins in five of the Dutchies last six.

The Bobcats finished the week with a 4-0 shutout of WESTLAKE. All-NYS senior Chris Amenedo (1G), Tyler Bond (1G), Leo Greco (1G) and Harry Boyd (1G) each tickled twine while Seb Olego, Owen Jacobs and Bertram Parlev all set up a score.

LAKELAND logged its biggest win in weeks, taking out host Somers, 2-1, Wednesday. Down 1-0, goals from Jonathan Lage (a lofting top shelf beauty) and the game-winner from Vinny Karaqi (Ryan Harmon 1A) was all Lakeland G Oban Rader (7 saves) would need to win the Hudson Valley Cup between the two rivals. Connor Van Tassel scored the lone Tusker tally. Somers recovered in a 3-1 win over John Jay CR

Lakeland followed that up with a clunker, a 3-0 loss to rival WALTER PANAS, which used goals from Cristiano Ferreira, Chase Ferguson and Gershon Bosomtwe – off an assist from Michael Thompson – to notch the Panthers’ biggest win in several weeks. This Panas unit has already tied Byram Hills, so there is enough talent there to make a run if they can put it all together.

PLEASANTVILLE’s Erik Nanaj (1G, 1A) and Schuyler Brown (1G) each scored in the Panthers’ 2-0 win over Bronxville, which was followed by a scoreless tie against a quality Rye Neck club. WESTLAKE also tied Rye Neck, 1-1. Colin Lyden scored from Cian Kelly for the Wildcats (5-1-3).

CLASS AA

Much deeper than originally thought, Class AA is chock-full-of-contenders, and perhaps two of the biggest upsets of the season belong to FOX LANE, which swiped a 2-1 decision from Class AAA heavyweight OSSINING, this win coming after victories over Class AAA WHITE PLAINS and AA YORKTOWN.

Against state-ranked (No.16) Ossining, Gavin Morales (1G), Dex Osherow (1G) each scored for the Foxes (6-2) off a pair of assists from Fredy Contreras.

“It was a nice win for the boys,” Fox Coach Mike Tomassi admitted. “Ossining is a powerhouse and always a tough opponent. We have been sharing the wealth on the offensive end. Gavin Morales and Fredy Contreras have really picked it up and have become dangerous threats. Dex Osherow, Peter Vinanzaca and Kenny Mejia Lopez have done a fantastic job as well. Our defense has been improving with each game as well. They will continue to work hard and support each other. We get great leadership from Connor Cox and Eli Daglio.

“We are going to continue to develop and improve with each practice and game,” the coach added. “We feel we can be a real threat in Class AA and with our schedule we feel we will be battle tested in a deep class.”

YORKTOWN is battling back into good graces after defeating Suffern, 4-2, and stomping BREWSTER, 4-0, to go unbeaten in the last four. Against Suffern, Nicky Pozo (2G), Colin Worden (1G, 2A) and Haniel Flores (1G) all scored for the Huskers (5-2-1). Against Brewster, Colin Worden (2G), Chase Reynolds (1G), Nicky Pozo (1G), Haniel Flores (2A) and Jack Simone (1A) filled the stat sheet.

MAHOPAC and rival CARMEL battled to a 1-1 tie Wednesday after Ram Michael Plascencia scored one the Wolf Pac would like back for a 1-0 lead. Luckily, the Wolf Pac (6-1-1) had a late answer in the form of Cody Booth’s game-tying goal from Oliver Filip. The tie came on the heels of a Pac 2-1 win over Class B BRIARCLIFF earlier in the week when Andrew Provenzano (1G), Aidan Paris-Devanne (1G) and Justin Chin (1A) knocked off the 2023 runner-up Bears. Esteban Sanchez had five saves for the Wolf Pac, beaten only by the combo of Sebastian Rhode (1G) and Nathaniel Rhode (1A). Carmel G Alex Berrardi (11 saves) was steady throughout.

Mahopac finished the week in fancy fashion in a 5-1 win over BREWSTER (2-8). James Healy (2G), Oskar Zalesiak (1G), Booth (1G, 1A), Filip (1G, 2A) and Justin Chin (1A) filled the Wolf Pac stat sheet.

HORACE GREELEY was smoking hot after remaining unbeaten in the last six (5-0-1) after the host Quakers (7-1-2) tied Class AAA OSSINING, 2-2, in Friday’s #BlondeSolidarity game, which was preceded by a 3-0 win over AAA WHITE PLAINS and a 7-0 stomping of Lincoln. Quaker Coach Camp Shropshire is laying low, playing coy, as his Quakers have done nothing but command respect since a 3-0 loss to Mahopac on Sept. 14.

Against Ossining, tye-dyed blondes were having more fun but a pair of first-half Quaker goals – from Ryder Goodman (2G), assisted by Jack Metzger and Jacob Fragen – stood the first half until the Pride senior M Alex Lenaghan scored to make it 2-1, a header from Brando Tubas, before a Lenaghan PK goal leveled the score with 32.8 seconds left.

“First off, props to Greeley,” Ossining assistant coach Nick Abreau said. “They came out strong trying to prove they’re good, which they are, they have a lot of heart, something we’ve been trying to get outta our guys since summer league.

“At halftime, down 2-0, we told our guys we need to play our brand of soccer,” he added. “We know they’re capable of anything, they just need to believe it themselves. Our boys came out strong and we got to see them play our brand of soccer in the second half.”

Give Ossining an inch, the Pride will take a mile.

“Lenaghan headed home the Brando Tubas pass and we knew the second one would eventually come,” Abreau said. “The passion and heart we saw from our guys in the second half was something we’ve been waiting for all season. Shortly after the goal, we transitioned to three in the back, which we are very comfortable in, and with five mins left we went to two in the back. Greeley put in a bad tackle, earning us the PK.”

With a 6:30 a.m. bus for upstate NY Saturday, the Pride were more than happy to head home with a tie (the Pride then defeated Corning 1-0 behind a Tuba tally).

“Nothing disappoints in an Ossining-Greeley game,” Abreau said. “We can’t wait for them to come to us for homecoming, hopefully for a league title.”

G Ben Falk had nine saves for Greeley. Ossining keepers David Zhuno and Andrew Nieves combined for seven saves.

In Greeley’s rout of Lincoln, Dylan Solomon (3G), Joshua Kim (2G), Henry Holmquist (1G) and Derek Harel all tapped into the Lancer D for goals.

In Greeley’s win over White Plains, Goodman (1G, 1A), Isaac Carillo and Dylan Solomon all found the back of the net.

After subpar showing against Greeley and Fox Lane, White Plains recovered Friday in a 2-0 win over Port Chester behind the brace of Eric Garcia off assists by Andres Arce and Alex Napoli. Keeper Edgar Garcia had seven saves for the Tigers (3-4-1) while center back Jose Haces won every 1v1 battle to hold it down, according to Coach Michael Lambert.

PEEKSKILL followed up last week’s shocking loss to Ardsley with a 3-1 win over Sleepy Hollow when Cris Chunchi (assist by Umaru Conteh), Randy Tapia (assist by Chris Chalco) and

Conteh found the back of the net. The Red Devils, ranked No.5 in NYS, will get another crack at state-ranked (No.15) Ardsley with different results in mind. Outside of that, Peekskill can run the table, for sure; what with five very winnable games on tap.

“We have a great group of players this season; all credit goes to them and our entire coaching staff,” Peekskill Coach Jonathan Iasillo said. “We are hoping to make this season a memorable one.”

At this point, anything less than a run to the Final 4 would be a disappointment.

CLASS B

BRIARCLIFF did manage to bounce back from the Mahopac setback in a 2-0 win over Hastings when, after a scoreless first half controlled by Hastings, the 2023 Class B runner-up Bears (3-2-4) came out firing in the second half behind unassisted goals from Markus Zielinski (5 minutes in) and Dan Chioccola’s insurance tally with 10 minutes remaining. Bears G Conall Torres needed just three saves for the shutout. The Bears finished the week in a 1-1 tie with Section 9 power Our lAdy of Lourdes behind the combination of Lucas Apter (1G) and Nathaniel Rohde (1A).

VALHALLA tied Hastings, 1-1, to end an otherwise disappointing stretch, in which the Vikings (2-4-2) were creamed by a combined 17-4 count at the hands of Bronxville, Rye Neck and Dobbs. Arthur Barrozo scored from Heming Huang in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

Examiner-Area Super 7 Banger

Byram Hills (8-0-2) Class A – Gotta beat the champs to unseat the state-ranked (No.7) champs. Peekskill (8-2) Class AA – Wide open in AA, but state-ranked (No.5) Red Devs will challenge No.20 TZ and the area’s best for top dawgs. Mahopac (6-1-1) Class AA – State-ranked (No.16) Wolf Pac are undefeated in 7-straight (outscoring foes 25-5) since a 6-3 loss to Somers they likely wish they had back. Beat Greeley & Fox Lane, tied Carmel… we’re sold. Ossining (4-1-3) Class AAA – State-ranked (No.16) Pride beat Arlington, tied Scarsdale & Greeley… surely looking forward to rematch with Fox Lane on 10/15. Greeley (5-1-3) Class AA – Haven’t lost since 3-0 setback to Mahopac, bet they wish they had the last 5:00 back against Ossining… 4-0-2 in last 6. Fox Lane (6-2) Class AA – Sneaky good! Losses to Greeley & Mahopac slightly outweigh win over Ossining, but, yeah, Foxes mean business. Rematch with Greeley should be fierce this week. Pleasantville (5-1-2) Class A – Remains to be seen if the Panthers can stand up against the upper crust of Class A but they look for real… for now.

Honorable Mention (in no order)

Carmel (3-1-4) Class AA – Something was missing in that tie vs. Mahopac.

Westlake (5-1-3) Class A – Wildcats have beaten teams they were supposed to but got creased by Byram Hills.

Lakeland (6-2-1) Class A – State-ranked (No.20) Hornets beat Somers, then got smoked by rival Panas #GoFigure!

Somers (6-5-1) Class A – 5 losses have come against teams with a combined 33-10-5 mark, so, yeah, Tuskers haven’t ducked anyone but need to log some big wins down stretch.

Briarcliff (3-2-3) Class B – Losses to P’Ville & Mahopac last 10 days overshadow a 2-1-3 start. Bears still have that win over defending sectional champ Keio and ties with North Salem, Rye Neck and Blind Brook, which are a combined 20-4-7, so will the real Bears step up down the stretch?

Yorktown (5-2-1) Class AA – Huskers are unbeaten in last 4 but quality of foes ramps up this week with Mahopac, Carmel and RCK on tap #StayTuned.

Panas (2-5-2) Class A – Lost to Croton & Roosevelt before upsetting Lakeland, and already tied Byram… is there a next gear for down the stretch?

White Plains (3-4-1) Class AAA – Lost to Fox Lane & Greeley by a combined 10-3 score, so why do we mention them honorably here? Outta respect is all. C’mon, now!

RAY GALLAGHER/DAVID TABER PHOTOS