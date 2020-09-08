Nicholas Bellomo, 24, a Yorktown Heights resident and son of Rudolph and Rosalia Bellomo, passed unexpectedly on Aug. 8.

He was a 2014 honors student graduate of Lakeland High School. He went on to excel at Westchester Community College, graduating with honors and achieving a 3.5 GPA, and was a member of the Alpha Beta Gamma Honor Society. In 2016, he continued his studies at Pace University where he excelled as a journalism and communications major. While at Pace, Bellomo was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and graduated cum laude in May 2019, receiving a bachelor’s degree from the Dyson College of Arts & Sciences.

In 2016, Bellomo received a scholarship from Penske Automotive Group for Excellence in Academic Achievement. In May 2014, Nicholas was one of four students, in Westchester to receive a scholarship by Student Advocacy for Outstanding Educational and Personal Achievements despite battling the day-to-day difficulties of a neuromuscular disease.

In July 2017, Nicholas achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 165 in Yorktown. As part of his Eagle project, he made repairs to the facilities at the SPCA of Westchester and held a fundraiser and pet adoption event. For this effort, Nicholas was awarded the Humane Education and Youth Service Award by the SPCA of Westchester.

Nicholas was a kind and gentle person who had a passion for advocating for animal rights. He loved all sports and was a very ardent motor sports fan, particularly NASCAR. With the help of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, he was able to go to Atlanta Motor Speedway and meet all of the top drivers and teams, as well as having a personal meeting with NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty.

Nicholas was an exemplary person, he managed to charm and inspire everyone he met and leaves behind a legacy of educational excellence, kindness, selflessness, a hard work ethic and love for his family, friends, teachers and animals.

He is survived by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandmother, godfather and friends who will miss him dearly. Although he has gone too soon, his impact on everyone he met will last for many years to come.