Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Business The White Plains Examiner 

NewYork-Presbyterian to Create New Ambulatory Care Facility in WP

Rick Pezzullo 81 Views 1 min read
By Rick Pezzullo
NewYork Presbyterian purchased former West Park office complex.

NewYork-Presbyterian announced last week that it will establish a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty ambulatory care facility in White Plains.

Featuring care from ColumbiaDoctors clinical teams, the new facility will give patients access to in-demand specialties for adults and children. The facility will be located in the former WestPark office complex, recently purchased by NewYork-Presbyterian, on a 25-acre campus at 1111-1129 Westchester Avenue in White Plains. 

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to offer a wide range of outpatient services in the new facility, ranging from women’s health to cancer care and neuroscience, wellness services and resources, and facilities including imaging, endoscopy suites, exam and diagnostic rooms, and ambulatory procedure rooms.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is proud to be expanding access to our world-class care across Westchester,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We understand the importance of having high-quality, comprehensive health care services available close to where you live and work.  We look forward to continuing to provide the best care to our patients and neighbors in Westchester.”  

NewYork-Presbyterian operates three hospitals in the county – NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt and the NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains.

Share

Enjoy The Examiner News newspaper journalism? Then you should also subscribe to Examiner+ www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe.

Our digital newsmagazine delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism in Westchester and the broader Hudson Valley so you can live your most intelligent local life.

Related News Stories

WPPAC’s Production of “The Fox on the Fairway” Kept Me Laughing

Pat Casey

Grant to Provide Rescue Training for White Plains Fire Department

Pat Casey

Fashion Icon Mary Jane Denzer Dies at 83

Pat Casey

Community Events

View Calendar