NewYork-Presbyterian to Create New Ambulatory Care Facility in WP

By Rick Pezzullo

NewYork-Presbyterian announced last week that it will establish a state-of-the-art, multi-specialty ambulatory care facility in White Plains.

Featuring care from ColumbiaDoctors clinical teams, the new facility will give patients access to in-demand specialties for adults and children. The facility will be located in the former WestPark office complex, recently purchased by NewYork-Presbyterian, on a 25-acre campus at 1111-1129 Westchester Avenue in White Plains.

NewYork-Presbyterian plans to offer a wide range of outpatient services in the new facility, ranging from women’s health to cancer care and neuroscience, wellness services and resources, and facilities including imaging, endoscopy suites, exam and diagnostic rooms, and ambulatory procedure rooms.

“NewYork-Presbyterian is proud to be expanding access to our world-class care across Westchester,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We understand the importance of having high-quality, comprehensive health care services available close to where you live and work. We look forward to continuing to provide the best care to our patients and neighbors in Westchester.”

NewYork-Presbyterian operates three hospitals in the county – NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt and the NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center in White Plains.