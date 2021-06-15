NewYork-Presbyterian Mandates Staff Vaccinations for Safety

NewYork-Presbyterian is requiring all staff to be vaccinated to continue to prevent hospitalizations, death, and spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to employees last week, Steven J. Corwin, M.D., President & Chief Executive Officer and Laura L. Forese, M.D., Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, stated, “The stakes in this matter are high, and the evidence is clear that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most important and responsible action we can take as NYP team members for the safety and well-being of our patients and visitors, our communities, and ourselves.

“In light of this evidence, NewYork-Presbyterian will be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or to obtain a valid exemption. This will be in addition to our existing vaccination requirements against influenza, measles, rubella, and varicella – all of which are already required to keep our patients and fellow workers safe. As a leading health care organization, we believe it is essential to require vaccinations to protect our patients and ourselves against the threat of further harm from the pandemic and the possibility of more dangerous mutations.”

All employees are required to receive their first dose of the vaccine no later than September 1. NewYork-Presbyterian operates Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.