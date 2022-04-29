NewYork-Presbyterian HV Hospital Launches Interventional Cardiology Program

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital recently celebrated the launch of its interventional cardiology program and the opening of its new cardiac catheterization laboratory, designed to support cardiac health and provide quality interventional cardiology care.

“NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and New York-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley cardiologists have been caring for our community’s hearts for decades,” said Stacey Petrower, president of the Cortlandt-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. “We pride ourselves on serving our community and are pleased to now be providing emergent life-saving intervention, in addition to diagnostic and preventive medical procedures, close to home.”

The interventional cardiology program provides a variety of emergent procedures, including cardiac angioplasty to improve blood flow in narrow or blocked arteries for patients experiencing a heart attack or chest pain. Advanced cardiac services include diagnostic cardiac catheterization (a procedure in which a catheter is guided through a blood vessel in the heart to diagnose certain heart conditions) and minimally invasive procedures to open clogged arteries. These include percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI, also known as ‘balloon and stent procedure’) and endovascular peripheral arterial revascularization, as well as electrophysiology (EP) procedure services to restore heart rhythms.

The interventional cardiology program is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including novel catheters to image the blood vessels from the inside. In addition, physicians provide pacemaker and defibrillator implantation for the treatment of arrhythmias.

“We look forward to further improving the cardiac care for residents of our surrounding communities and providing comprehensive on-site care for patients already treated at our hospital,” said Dr. Giora Weisz, medical director of interventional cardiology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and an associate professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “When it comes to cardiac emergencies, time is muscle. Having a catheterization lab close to home means patients will have speedier access to expert care, and that leads to better outcomes, especially for those experiencing a life-threatening event such as a heart attack.”

The hospital’s interventional cardiology program will be open for emergency cases 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will have a structured schedule for diagnostic and non-emergent procedures. Patients who may require cardiac surgery will have easy access to surgeons at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

The 8,500-square-foot facility was designed in collaboration with Jeffrey Berman Architect, OLA Consulting Engineers and Severud Associates, and is part of a broader initiative to enhance cardiac services across NewYork-Presbyterian’s health system.