New York to Open COVID Vaccine Sites for Individuals 65 and Older

Seniors could soon have an easier time accessing COVID-19 vaccine appointments with facilities opening statewide specifically for the 65 and older population.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that officials will partner with local health departments to open vaccination sites for the 65+ community across the state. Certain facilities will also provide transportation assistance to New Yorkers and special support for paperwork regarding their vaccination.

Cuomo said the state will begin receiving an increased supply of the Moderna vaccine from the federal government starting next week to support this effort.

“We know that our senior New Yorkers are more at-risk with COVID, and it’s critical that we provide them with access to the vaccine right in their own communities, as well as the assistance they need to schedule and get to and from their appointments,” Cuomo said. “By working together with our local health departments to establish these sites, we will help ensure the process of receiving a vaccine is as simple as possible for our 65+ population and get closer to reaching our goal of social equity and fairness through vaccine distribution.”

It is unknown at this time if Westchester or Putnam counties will be home to any of these state-run facilities. However, Cuomo said that details on sites, including locations, opening dates and hours of operations will be forthcoming from the site host or sponsor.

Here’s The Latest COVID-19 Data for Westchester County, Putnam County & New York

Cases of COVID-19 increased by 482 in Westchester County on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 106,611 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 6,107 active cases, state data shows.

The total test positivity rate is 5.2 percent, with 13,239 tests administered Wednesday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

Six more deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 2,087. There have been 33 virus deaths this week, with 411 since Jan. 1.

As of Thursday, there are 383 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 8,271, with 27 additional positive cases recorded on Friday. The total test positivity rate is 5.0 percent, with 1,071 tests administered on Wednesday.

Active cases have reached 469, state data shows.

There have been a total of 86 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows, with 18 fatalities in 2021.

Statewide there were 8,204 new positive cases on Friday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 2.82 percent, the lowest since Nov. 21. The 7-day average positivity is 3.22 percent, the lowest since Nov. 26.

There were 95 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 38,321.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,626, a decrease of 77 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,614,724 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,942,765 first doses and administered 91 percent of those or 2,674,839. Eighty-eight percent of first and second doses have been dispensed.

The Westchester County government has directly administered 67,915 vaccines to eligible residents since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department and Westchester Community College sites have inoculated about 11,901 individuals.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.