New York AG Announces Election Protection Hotline Open Through Primary

New York Attorney General Letitia James last Friday announced that the Office of the Attorney General is making its election protection hotline available for the upcoming June 22 primary and during New York’s early voting period, which runs through Sunday, June 20.

The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in person at their polling place.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease,” James said. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”

The hotline and digital forms are accessible in multiple languages. The hotline will be open through Sunday, June 20 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the entire early voting period, and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Written requests for election-related assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form at https://ag.ny.gov/election-hotline.

Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by attorneys and staff in the attorney general’s Civil Rights Bureau.

The attorney general’s office has operated the voter access hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, it has fielded hundreds – and sometimes thousands – of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. James reminds all registered voters that they have the right to accessible elections.

In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

Voters that experience problems can report issues to the Office of the Attorney General by calling 1-800-771-7755 or e-mailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.