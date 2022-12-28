New Year’s Eve Spectacular to Light Up Skies in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of White Plains New Year’s Eve to usher in 2023.

The free party kicks off at 10:30 p.m. at Main St. and Court St. with live music from Just the Melody Band (JTM), an all-star cast featuring Grammy nominee Irene Blackman. There will also be a traditional ball drop at midnight and a fireworks display.

Due to the expected large crowd, city officials have set up access to the festivities at four gated entries: Main St. at Church St.; Court St. at Martine Ave.; Renaissance Square at Williams St.; and Martine Ave. at Mamaroneck Ave.

The city will begin closing streets in the event area at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31. Streets will reopen to vehicular traffic at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Platinum Sponsor of the event is the Westchester County IDA. Gold Sponsors are White Plains BID and Bay Crane.