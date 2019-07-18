New Ridgeway School Principal Appointed in White Plains

Jessica Torres was appointed as the new principal of the Ridgeway Elementary School at the July 15 White Plains Board of Education special meeting.

According to the school district, Torres was the finalist of more than 180 candidates in “a rigorous search process” which included interviews with the Superintendent’s Cabinet and a Principal Search Advisory Committee representing all constituencies of the school community.

Torres will start her new job on Aug. 19.

Torres was a principal in New York City schools in Washington Heights and the Bronx. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology/sociology, Cum Laude, from SUNY/New Paltz, a Master’s Degree in elementary education, Summa Cum Laude, from Lehman College and an Advanced Master’s Degree in leadership for educational Change, Magna Cum Laude, from the Bank Street College of Education. She has experience as an elementary classroom teacher, a literacy coach, an assistant principal and founding principal of a New York City public School, Mount Eden Children’s Academy.

Torres will replace former Ridgeway Principal Tashia Brown, who led the school for nine years.

“I’m excited to have been chosen as the principal of Ridgeway Elementary School and to join the White Plains family of educators,” Torres said following the meeting.