New Putnam EDC Prez Looks to Make Positive Changes

After the position sat vacant the last six months, Putnam County’s Economic Development Agency has a longtime resident as its new president.

Brewster resident Kathleen Abels, who has lived in the county since she was a child, was selected by the EDC’s board of directors to serve as president, with her tenure starting July 1. Abels said in a press release she was honored and excited to accept the position, calling it a privilege to lead the EDC, which drives the economic vitality of Putnam by fostering an environment conducive to the creation and retention of businesses.

Abels worked at NYSEG for many years, most recently as the company’s manager of community outreach and development in the region. She was also on the EDC board of directors for five years and presently serves on the board of directors for the Town of Southeast Cultural Arts Coalition and Friends of Ladson Park. She is also a former chair of the Town of Southeast Historic Sites Commission.

Retiring from NYSEG about a year ago, Abels said she was looking forward to making this her “encore career.” Abels takes the place of former EDC president Jill Varricchio, who served roughly three years and left at the start of this year.

“Very excited to step up and hope to make some positive things happen,” Abels said.

Abels said she wants to repurpose existing, empty buildings with an eye toward historic preservation, leverage existing resources like the county’s access to interstates, trains and the Hudson River and support projects that improve the county’s infrastructure.

Abels said relationship building would also be critical with elected officials, planning boards and other economic development organizations.

“We need to drive integrated sustainable solutions and continue to keep Putnam the nice place it is to live and work,” Abels said.

Abels said the EDC would target specific industries that would fit well within the county and not be too massive so it fits into communities. The ultimate goal is to improve the tax base while not rattling people’s way of life.

Abel has deep roots in the county, moving with her family to Carmel when she was 11-years-old. She has lived in Southeast for decades.

Board chairman Richard Weiss said Abels was the right leader to guide the EDC into the future. As a former board member, Abels has an understanding of the available incentives and markets in the county, Weiss said in a press release.

“Her extensive experience, background and people-focused leadership style will build on the success of the Putnam County EDC. Her priorities will be to strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and successfully execute the Putnam County EDC’s vision,” Weiss said. “She has strong core values and the unanimous support of our Board.”