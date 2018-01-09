New Leadership Selected for County Legislature

Castellano has served for almost two terms and faces reelection this year in District 7. Before serving in an elected role, Castellano was on the Zoning Board of Appeals in the Town of Southeast for eight years and has worked for the Westchester County Clerk’s Office for more than 20 years.

Nacerino nominated Castellano, who was the deputy chairman the last two years, for the new job.

Nacerino lauded Castellano for his work ethic and sound judgment. She called him “the epitome of a fine public servant.”

“Joe is a man of integrity and maintains a calm and quiet demeanor,” Nacerino said. “He is pensive and analytical and always gives careful consideration to all matters.”

During his tenure on the legislative body, Castellano has been a reliable vote for initiatives and spending brought forward by the county executive’s office, voting in lockstep with most of his colleagues on critical issues like the senior center lease at Butterfield and funding for Tilly Foster Farm in Southeast.

Castellano will be sitting right in between Nacerino and Legislator Carl Albano, who were the last two chairpersons the previous four years, during full legislative meetings at the historic county courthouse.