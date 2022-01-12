New Leaders for Putnam County Legislature Selected

New leaders for the Putnam County Legislature were selected during a Jan. 4 organizational meeting.

Neal Sullivan, who represents District 9, the Town of Carmel and the Hamlet of Mahopac, was elected chairman of the board, while Paul Jonke, who represents District 6, the Town of Southeast, was chosen deputy chairman.

“I want to thank my colleagues on the Legislature for choosing me for this honor,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to helping guide Putnam County into the future.”

Sullivan was nominated for the post by Legislator Toni Addonizio, chairperson for the last two years, and seconded by Legislator Carl Albano, who has expressed interest in running for Putnam County Executive.

“Legislator Sullivan has extensive experience in business as well as in Putnam County government,” Albano said. “His experience has been very helpful to all of us on the Legislature and I know Neal will make 2022 a very successful year.”

Sullivan, a certified public accountant, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016. Last year, he was chosen by the Legislature to chair the Putnam County Charter Review Commission and he served as a member of the Police Policy Review Board.

“One of his top priorities is to protect the taxpayers of Putnam County,” Addonizio said. “He has strong county ties and his knowledge and experience will benefit all residents of Putnam County.”

Jonke has been on the Legislature for five years. He has been involved in government since 1988 when he was appointed Real Property Appraiser in the Town of Carmel. He currently serves as an assessor in Dutchess County.