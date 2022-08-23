New Leaders at Putnam Valley High School Named

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

When students return to Putnam Valley High School in September, they will have two new leaders running the show.

Last year’s assistant principal Matt Mello is moving up to the interim principal role, replacing Dr. Sandra Sepe, who departed after seven years to become principal of Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua.

Meanwhile, Dr. Letitia Payne is moving over from Putnam Valley Middle School to take over as assistant principal at the high school.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeremy Luft informed parents of the leadership musical chairs earlier this month and expressed confidence in Mello’s abilities.

“Mr. Mello is eager to accept this new role and will be ready to hit the ground running in September,” Luft stated. “I know that the Putnam Valley school community will embrace Mr. Mello as the new leader of Putnam Valley High School and that his leadership will allow the building to continue to excel. Mr. Mello has worked in the Putnam Valley School District for 21 years, first as a teacher and more recently as the high school assistant principal. Mr. Mello brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to this new role. I have great confidence that Mr. Mello is the right person for the job.”

Luft said the district would immediately begin a search for an interim assistant principal for the upcoming school year at the middle school and will be actively seeking an individual with middle school experience who will be able to continue the implementation of the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program.

He also praised Payne and how she will fit in at the high school.

“Dr. Payne has formed relationships with many of the students now attending Putnam Valley High School and brings several years of administrative experience to this new role. Additionally, Dr. Payne is well-versed on the International Baccalaureate program and is well suited to support Mr. Mello with this work,” Luft stated. “Dr. Payne is eager to support the students and staff of Putnam Valley High School during this time of transition.”