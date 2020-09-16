New Fall Farmers Market Launches At Jefferson Valley Mall

Bust out those wallets and put on a face mask because a new farmers market will be opening in Yorktown.

The new outdoor market, called Farmers Market at The Valley, will be held at the Jefferson Valley Mall starting Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The weekly gathering, which will feature a mix of farmers and local vendors, will run through Nov. 18 in the mall parking lot.

“With the fall season right around the corner, we are thrilled to be partnering with Events To Remember to bring a variety of local vendors along with fresh food options to our local community,” Heather Novak, Marketing Director of the Jefferson Valley Mall, said. “We feel this will be especially convenient for the young families and seniors who are still looking for safe and fresh local shopping options.”

The market will offer a variety of options, including fresh fruits and vegetables, pickles, meats, Middle Eastern cuisine, soaps, local goods and more. Some vendors include House of Jubbs, Irvington Delight, Santori Unlimited, The Copper Faucet Soap Company, Mangalista by Mosefund, Picklelicious, and Rob’s Poultry Supply Store.

In response to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all shoppers and vendors in attendance. Face masks will also be required.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TheValleyFarmersMarket or contact Chereese Jervis-Hill at (914) 218-3968 or via email atEventsCJH@EventsRemember.com.