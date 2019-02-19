New Electronic Cards for WIC Program

Putnam County residents can now shop for WIC food using a new electronic benefit card. The card, which looks like an ordinary debit or credit card, allows a more discreet shopping experience and eliminates delay at check-out. The card also can ease the “roll-over” of unused benefits, so that shoppers can take full advantage of the nutritional benefits the WIC program provides. “A well-balanced meal of healthy foods is an important part of caring for young children,” said County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “This new technology will make the WIC program more accessible to families in our county

who need extra assistance, without having to endure any stigma. This is a very welcomed change.” The first eWIC purchase occurred in Albany last April. The system started in Putnam last December as part of a planned roll-out across New York State. “The importance of good nutrition for proper childhood development and overall good health cannot be emphasized enough,” said interim Health Commissioner Michael J. Nesheiwat, MD, who encouraged residents who think they may qualify for the program to get more information. For example, a family of four earning $46,000 a year can qualify for WIC benefits.

Residents can learn more about qualifying for WIC by going online at www.health.ny.gov/wic, or by calling or visiting one of the two Putnam County WIC offices. One is located at the main office of the health department at 1 Geneva Road. The second is at 121 Main Street in the Village of Brewster. Appointments are preferred, but not required. Call 845-808- 1337 for the main office, or 845-808-1416 for the village location.