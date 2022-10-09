New Craft Brewery to Open in Historic Church in Mohegan Lake

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A historic church building in Mohegan Lake will soon be home to a high-quality craft brewery and gastropub. Argonne Rose Brewing Company, founded by a couple and two other individuals, has set its sights on St. George’s Church on Rt. 6, which most recently was The Winery at St. George before it closed in August 2021, a reported casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues.

The Normandy-style church building was once the main venue for parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish to attend Catholic mass until 1982.

Businessman Tom DeChiaro bought the building and renovated it in 2010 as a winery/restaurant that also featured live music. It was placed on the market last year for $1.59 million.

New owners Marc and Sarah Capichioni, Dave Pearl and Pete Martine, self-proclaimed history buffs, are targeting a mid-November opening for the brewery. The inspiration behind the named Argonne Rose traces back to the Argonne Forest, the site of a pivotal battle in World War I.

Master Brewer Pete commented on his brewing process, “The beers being offered are paying homage to age-old brewing traditions while incorporating modern science, flavors and methods, creating brews that are the best of both worlds.”

Marc Capichioni promised the foursome would be providing the area with an establishment with high standards, saying, “The community can count on us for amazing food and a great night out!”

Pearl echoed that commitment, adding, “Absolutely! Argonne Rose will soon be honored to welcome all with open doors, open arms, and full glasses.”