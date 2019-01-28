New CCE Director Looks to Push Organization Forward

Cornell Cooperative Extension in Putnam County is starting its year off to a fresh start after appointing a longtime employee to serve as the non-profit’s newest executive director.

Following nearly four decades serving the community, including more than 20 years as the organization’s executive director, Marjorie Keith stepped down last year hoping to usher new, creative ideas into the leadership role. On Jan. 2, Duchess County resident Stefanie Hubert took the helm as CCE’s executive director.

Hubert, who started her career with CCE in Orange County in 2005 as a nutrition/health educator, has spent the last five years as the non-profit’s regional director for a federal nutrition program that has provided obesity prevention and influenced the nutritional and physical activity behaviors of low-income families with children through evidence-based education.