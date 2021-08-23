New Castle Needs Mask Mandate Now for Health and Safety of Community

The New Castle Town Board has been presented with clear evidence that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again on the rise in both our country and our region. Our schools are acting in accordance with science and requiring masks while indoors. Our county is requiring masks while in county-owned buildings.

The Town of New Castle can and should follow science and take the simple step of requiring masks indoors right now to protect our most vulnerable residents – especially children who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

I encourage all members of the New Castle Town Board to respond to the increasing threat posed by the Delta variant and act swiftly to enact legislation requiring individuals age 2 and above to wear masks when indoors at public locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Holly McCall

New Castle

Democratic Nominee for New Castle Town Supervisor