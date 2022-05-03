New Castle Approves Six-Month Moratorium for North Greeley Avenue

The New Castle Town Board approved a six-month development moratorium for North Greeley Avenue last week as it weighs potential zoning changes designed to invigorate that portion of Chappaqua’s downtown.

By a 4-1 vote, the board agreed to reinstate the temporary prohibition on new applications for site plans, special permits, variances and building and sign permits for the corridor, which is widely seen as having the greatest need for redevelopment in the hamlet.

Supervisor Lisa Katz said the board will conduct public engagement sessions in the near future with residents and merchants to get a clear idea as to what will be acceptable to the town. Another joint meeting with the Planning Board is scheduled for Tuesday evening, about two months after the two boards last collaborated on how to revise zoning to attract acceptable development to North Greeley Avenue.

“It’s been nearly five years since the Comprehensive Plan was adopted and a lot has happened in that time, including a global pandemic, so I think it’s important that we remind ourselves (of) the principal goals in that plan,” Katz said.

The dissenting vote was cast by Councilman Jeremy Saland, who had previously cast doubt on the purpose it would serve, especially since the board majority had criticized the moratorium during last year’s campaign. He said that the county Planning Board was also opposed to it.

“I still have not heard what, if anything, has changed since the majority was strongly opposed to this moratorium,” Saland said.

The moratorium will only be applied on North Greeley from King Street to Bischoff Avenue, and not include any other acreage in the downtown that’s part of the Retail Business (B-R) and Retail Business and Parking (BR-P) districts, Katz said.

Another change the board will be considering in the weeks ahead is allowing apartments that are below street level or can be accessed below the required ground-floor commercial use in the B-R and BR-P zones. Currently, only residential apartments above commercial uses are permitted.

The idea is to increase the number of apartments in the hamlet area, particularly on the western side of King Street along the hill where some units could be added with a change in the law.

Under the proposed law, apartments located below street level may be attached to portions of apartments located behind a nonresidential street-level use only if access to the upper apartment is provided internally through the lower-level apartment.