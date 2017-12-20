New Captains Selected by Incoming Sheriff

“I am very happy that we have assembled a command team with such deep and varied experience,” Langley said in a statement. “This is an incredible team that will elevate professionalism, raise standards, improve public safety, and return integrity to the department.”

Langley, a Democrat and former investigator, beat Sheriff Smith, the Republican incumbent, last month in a close election. A press release issued Friday revealed more about each new captain.

Leading the sheriff ’s bureau of criminal investigation is former FBI special agent Jon Jennings. Jennings served as acting supervisory agent of the FBI’s organized crime squad where he was the lead case agent on several multi-year investigations, including the Genovese Crime Family resulting in the prosecution of more than 100 defendants. He’s investigated everything from homicide and drug trafficking to racketeering and money laundering.

The new Putnam County jail captain is Kevin Cheverko, who is finishing up his tenure as Commissioner of the Westchester Department of Corrections. He is a 32-year corrections veteran, starting as a correction officer and rising through the ranks. Cheverko is in charge of the Westchester County jail, which is tenfold the size of Putnam’s, and oversaw several different programs.