Nelsonville ZBA Votes Down Contentious Cell Tower

By Anna Young

The Village of Nelsonville’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted down an application for a proposed 110-foot cell tower Wednesday night following nearly nine months of intense scrutiny from residents and back-and-forth with the applicant.

In a split vote, the board voted 3-2 against the proposal from Homeland Towers. Board chairman William Rice and member Stephen Merando voted in favor of the 110-foot flagpole that would have concealed any antennas. The proposed tower, which would have served Verizon and AT&T with possibly more carriers and emergency services to follow, would have been built off Rockledge Road overlooking the historic Cold Springs Cemetery.

“I very much doubt that the leaders and business people in 19th century Philipstown would be offended if a cell tower sits outside the cemetery,” Rice said. “I know for sure my father-in-law would not mind.”

Merando explained he was torn between the residential uproar and what’s best for the village. Ultimately, he said the tower is necessary for providing the village with better service.

For months, ZBA member Chris Keeley has gone head-to-head with Homeland attorney Robert Gaudioso regarding several aspects proposed within the application. Keeley reaffirmed his belief that the tower would “undoubtably” have a significant adverse effect on the surrounding area.

The board also unanimously voted down two other options for a cell tower from Homeland Towers for the Rockledge Road site

“There’s a variety of reasons that this would have a significant visual impact on historic and scenic settings and that dressing it up like a Christmas tree or putting a flag or not putting a flag on it I still think it would have significant adverse effect,” Keeley said. “The proposal before us does not meet the requirements of the zoning code.”

Gaudioso declined comment when approached by The Putnam Examiner following the meeting.

The standing-room-only crowd that held signs stating “vote no” erupted into cheers following the vote. But it was only moments prior that several residents took aim at Rice during a roughly 15-minute speech where he justified his decision to vote in favor of the application.

“William has spent countless hours reading all of this information and dedicating his time, leading this process,” ZBA member Peggy Clements said. “The very least he deserves is your respect.”