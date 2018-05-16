Neglia, Horan, Griffin Win in Mt. Pleasant; Area Budgets Approved

Voters approved the Mount Pleasant School District’s $61.9 million 2018-19 budget by nearly a 2-1 margin and rejected Board of Education President John McCabe’s bid for re-election to a third term on Tuesday.

The final tally at the Westlake High School gym, including absentee ballots, showed the budget passed 591-312.

In the race for three open seats on the Board of Education, Vice President Colleen Scaglione Neglia finished first with 575 votes, followed by Michael Horan with 484 votes and Michael Griffin, who took the third seat, with 433 votes. Coming up short were Sara Beaty (418) and McCabe (406). The winners’ three-year terms begin July 1.

McCabe said he wasn’t disappointed by the results.

“I’m happy for the people who want to run for the board,” said McCabe who had no explanation for his defeat. “They’re all good people. So it couldn’t be a bad vote either way.”

Neglia, who earned a second term, said she was excited to be returned to the board and praised the other candidates.

“All of the candidates here tonight were really great so I would have been happy if any three that won,” she said.

Horan, unsuccessful in his first run for the school board last year, said he was looking forward to serving.

“I’m excited. I think any of the five candidates would have been great to serve for the next three years,” he said. “Tom McCabe has been on for six years and has done an outstanding job. I’m looking forward to the next three years.”

Bauscher, Dow Victorious in Bedford

Bedford School District voters Tuesday elected Michael Bauscher and Colette Dow to the Board of Education and easily approved the district’s $135.2 million budget for 2018-19.

Bauscher, a first-time candidate, was the top vote-getter with 1,284 followed by Dow, one of time incumbents with 1,084. They defeated current board President Brian Sheerin who received 964 votes and Jennifer Kothari who picked up 995 votes.

The budget was overwhelmingly approved, 1662-618. Under the spending plan, the tax levy will increase 2.99 percent, the largest allowable hike while still complying with the tax cap, and spending will rise about $6.2 million, a 4.81 percent increase. Bedford residents will see a 3.31 percent tax rate hike while Mount Kisco property owners’ taxes will increase 1.86 percent.

Tuesday night’s vote totals do not include absentee ballots.

Chappaqua Budget Passes

The Chappaqua School District’s $122.5 million was easily approved, passing by a 543-171 margin. Holly McCall won the only seat that was up this year in an uncontested election.

Neal Rentz, Susie Dummit and Martin Wilbur contributed to this article.