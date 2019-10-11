Nature Walk Through the Jack Harrington Greenway Trail

On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. the White Plains Dept. of Rec. and Parks invites residents to enjoy the fall foliage on an informative hike through the Jack Harrington Greenway Trail. A naturalist from Westmoreland Sanctuary will lead the hour-long hike.

To register for the Nature Walk, call the Recreation Office at 914-422-1336. There is no cost to register.

Hikers will meet at the Gedney Way entrance of the trail, located directly across the street from Roosters Market.

The Greenway provides a rustic path for individuals to enjoy a walk in a protected natural setting. The trail between Gedney Way and Ridgeway is .8 miles long. The trail continues .5 miles to the Scarsdale border.

Westmoreland Sanctuary in Mt. Kisco is surrounded by wooded countryside and suburban areas. Its 640 acres offer opportunities for environmental education, conservation, and recreational programs and events. The Sanctuary serves nearly 15,000 visitors every year. Through these facilities and programs Westmoreland encourages a deeper understanding and engagement with nature and our environment.