Nationally Acclaimed Armonk Outdoor Art Show Returns This Weekend

Art lovers in the area and beyond have reason to come to Armonk this weekend for one of the top shows anywhere.

The nationally acclaimed Armonk Outdoor Art Show returns for the 62nd show on Saturday and Sunday at Community Park at 205 Business Park Drive.

Among the top fine art shows in the country, the work of about 140 exceptional artists are selected by a panel of expert jurors who evaluate submissions on many factors including originality, visual impact, technique and conceptual depth.

This year’s show will include familiar names of some bestselling artists. Close to 40 artists will be part of the show for the first time representing a wide assortment of mediums, including oils, acrylics and watercolors; mixed media; printmaking, drawing and pastels; sculpture; photography and digital art; wearable art; and fine crafts.

Art will be available at all price points, assuring there will be something for everyone.

But the day is more than just looking for beautiful pieces of art. The Family Activities Tent is a highlight of the show for children who enjoy the complementary hands-on art projects, including a scavenger hunt, collages, clay, story time and much more.

There will also be plenty of food, snacks and dessert options available to visitors along with wine, beer and cocktails.

More than 300 dedicated community volunteers help make the weekend a reality.

All net proceeds from the show will go to the Friends of the North Castle Public Library, and ultimately supporting both branches, in Armonk and North White Plains. The money allows the library to continue its educational and entertainment programs, as well as the Armonk Players theater group.

The Armonk Outdoor Art Show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and 29, rain or shine at Community Park.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors while kids 18 and under are admitted for free.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit www.ArmonkOutdoorArtShow.org.