Myrtle C. Sorenson, a Croton-on-Hudson resident, died Dec. 20. She was 94.

Sorenson was born Sept, 30, 1926, in Greenfield, Mass. to Roy S. and Myrtle E. (Atcherson) Alford. She loved children. She was a fun, positive person to be around. Sorenson enjoyed baking, gardening and working alongside her husband of 53 years. She was generous with her time, love and assets and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sorenson is survived by her loving children, Noreen Walsh and her husband Edward, Karen O’Riley and her husband David and Fred Sorenson and his wife Lynn and June Sorenson-Jenney; her caring brother, Thomas Alford, and his wife Lois; adoring grandchildren Edward Walsh Jr., Jonathan Walsh, Sheila O’Riley, Theresa O’Riley, Jessica Sorenson, Matthew Sorenson and Michael Jenney; and 12 cherished great-grandchildren, Jayde, Jeremy, Joshua, Jace, Tyler, Samantha, Nathanial, Miranda, Brooklyn, Jonah, Lynn and Daniella.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Fred A. Sorenson; brothers Roy Alford and Steve Alford; and grandchildren Timothy O’Riley, Andrew Sorenson and Jennifer Jenney.