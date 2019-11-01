Music Video Film Festival Announces Judges

Gorilla River, a publishing and pop culture events company, has announced an expert panel of judges for a music video event happening next year in Chappaqua.

The newly announced judges are Sirius XM host Mark Goodman, one of MTV’s first VJs, Vevo VP of Original Content and Production Ed Walker and music journalist Alan Light, author of Let’s Go Crazy: Prince and the Making of Purple Rain, and The Skills to Pay the Bills: The Story of the Beastie Boys. They will offer commentary for 10 music videos which will be screened at the event and select three winners who will get to present their videos at the 2020 Hudson Valley Music Summit.

The Music Video Film Festival is scheduled for Sat. Feb. 8 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

The 10 artists who are selected will be given a 15 minute slot. This will allow them to explain their vision to the audience, show their video to the audience, and then receive feedback from the judges.

“MTV came on the around the time when I first became aware of music in general, so it’s an honor to have a familiar face like Mark Goodman join us at our inaugural event,” Gorilla River CEO Dave Hoffman stated in a press release. “Alan Light and Ed Walker also bring insight based on their unique vantage points in the industry. We’re very much looking forward to hearing what kind of wisdom they have to offer.”

The Music Video Film Festival is an extension of the Hudson Valley Music Summit which launched this summer in Kingston. The summit is a full-day of panel discussions designed for managers, A&R reps, publicists, and anyone who is responsible for managing an artist’s career. Local luminaries such as Pete Shapiro, owner of the Capital Theatre, and Stefani Scamardo of Hard Head Management, spoke at the 2019 event. In addition to expert insight, the 200 music industry professionals in attendance enjoyed vendor tables, live performances and a music video presented by Dennis Dunaway, founding bassist of the Alice Cooper Group.

“It was heartwarming to see young musicians that are as starry-eyed for success as I was when I started getting solid guidance from highly respected music business experts,” Dunaway stated in the release.

Bands and video directors seeking to submit should visit www.MusicVideoFilmFestival.com.

For more information call Dave Hoffman at (201) 248-9204 or email dhoffman@forumplanner.com.