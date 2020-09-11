Music Conservatory’s Star-Studded Fundraiser To Be Held Virtually

The Music Conservatory of Westchester’s annual gala may have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show must go on.

The 19th annual fundraising event, which will take place virtually on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., will feature a star-studded lineup of performances paying homage to the community music school in White Plains. The event will also honor three standout celebrities for their achievement in the arts.

Honorees will include: Television and movie veteran Phylicia Rashad, Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, and two-time Tony Award-winning actress and singer Christine Ebersole.

The event will also feature performances and special appearances by: Emcee and WQXR radio host Elliot Forrest, premier singer-pianist Billy Stritch, Baseball Hall of Famer Bernie Williams, two-time Tony Award-nominees Kate Baldwin and Alex Brightman, Broadway star Gizel Jimenez, Tony Award-nominee Lilli Cooper and rising Broadway star Ruby Shadley.

With COVID-19 impacting the area since March, the nonprofit entity has overcome a series of challenges with lessons moved to online learning for the more than 3,000 students it serves throughout the greater Westchester County region.

“Despite current challenges, the Conservatory has continued its dedication to providing quality music education to students of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds,” a release from the music conservatory states.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will be used to improve the lives of children an adults with disabilities in the music therapy program. It will further fund military veterans with combat-related injuries in the healing our heroes program, and children whose only opportunity to participate in music training is through the scholarship program.

To watch to the virtual fundraiser and donate to the Music Conservatory of Westchester’s cause, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/e/qdVyIQ?vid=b8344.