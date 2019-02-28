Music Conservatory of Westchester Offers Musical Masters Lecture Series for Adults

The Music Conservatory of Westchester will present four in-depth musical experiences as its new Musical Masters Lecture Series begins on Sundays at 2 p.m. during spring 2019. Open to the public, the Conservatory’s lecture series will include insight from experts Michael Boriskin, Mark Morganelli, Andrew Armstrong, and Elliott Forrest on the topics of Chamber Music, Brazilian Jazz, Musical Storytelling, and Film Music.

On Sunday, March 3, the first of the four lecture presentations, “The World of Chamber Music: Rational (and Irrational) Conversations,” will be led by Michael Boriskin, Artistic & Executive Director of Copland House. An internationally acclaimed pianist and expert on chamber music, Boriskin will dive into the concept of this genre he describes as “rational people conversing.” He will share his take on the provocative, innovative, and intensely moving musical works written for small instrumental ensembles that inspire these dialogues. With live and recorded performances, his presentation will sample revered classics, lesser-known masterworks, intriguing rarities, and works mixing unusual instrumental combinations, as well as recent pieces that are new benchmarks for coming generations. In a musical adventure, the lecture will explore the span of nearly 250 years of chamber music compositions from Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, Copland, Messiaen, and much more, discussing the mastery within these conversations both rational and irrational.

On Sunday, March 31, enjoy “Brazilian Jazz: From Samba to American Standards” presented by Artistic Director of Tarrytown’s Jazz Forum and Brazilian Jazz expert Mark Morganelli. Discover the cross-fertilization between Brazilian music, illustrating the genres of bossa nova, samba, and toada, and American Jazz influences, accompanied by Morganelli’s latest recorded work, Brasil! Lecture attendees will also be treated to a live musical performance by trumpeter/flugelhornist Morganelli demonstrating the unconventional, “new wave” rhythms that continue to move music lovers around the world. Compositions by Brazilian Jazz greats Antonio Carlos Jobim, Luiz Bonfa, Claudio Roditi, and Marcos Valle will be played and woven into the discussion.

“Musical Storytelling: The Poetry behind Piano Masterpieces” with concert pianist Andrew Armstrong will be presented on April 28 and “Film Music: Groundbreaking Director/Composer Collaborations” with Peabody Award-winning Broadcaster & Producer and WQXR radio host Elliott Forrest on May 19.

All Musical Masters Lecture Series events will take place at the Music Conservatory of Westchester, 216 Central Avenue, White Plains. Tickets for individual lectures are $25 each, available for purchase online at http://www.musicconservatory.org/mcw-events.