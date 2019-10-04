Music Conservatory of Westchester Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Celebrating a milestone year never sounded so good. The Music Conservatory of Westchester invites the Westchester County community to a 90th Anniversary Kick-off and Open House at its White Plains location on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. The open house will offer free demo classes and will showcase Conservatory student performances representing an array of musical genres, while sharing in the joy of making music for 90 years.

Explore the variety of musical ensembles and performance opportunities offered at the Conservatory and enjoy impressive, entertaining student performances. An immersive musical instrument petting zoo will also bring youngsters up-close to some of the many instruments offered for lessons at the nonprofit community music school.

Demo group classes will be available for the following popular introductory classes (no musical experience necessary):

First Notes (ages 3 months through 3 1⁄2 years): This is a class for toddlers and parents that teaches music fundamentals and concepts in a fun, interactive way. Songs and musical activities develop the child’s sense of hearing, sight, and touch in response to music. Students learn the fundamentals of rhythm, melody and harmony through ear training, creative movement, songs and improvisation. Pre-K Music Skills offers a perfect entry point for your child’s musical education, helping prepare him/her to learn an instrument.

Beginner Group Piano (kindergarten through grade 1): Using a blend of different teaching methods and materials, children learn basic piano skills in a nurturing environment with their peers.

Beginner Group Guitar (kindergarten through grade 1): Strong basic playing skills provide a foundation for students to learn classical, jazz, or rock when they reach more advanced levels, and to participate in a rock band, jazz combo or guitar ensemble. Working with their peers in the early stages helps foster the collaborative spirit necessary to make music with others.

From its 1929 launch at Hyatt House in Scarsdale, to White Plains locations at Burling Avenue and Soundview Avenue, to the move to its current home at 216 Central Avenue, the Conservatory has had numerous “Karmic Transformations,” as its 2001 Best of Westchester plaque states. A new transformational project will enable the Conservatory to play a significant role in bridging traditional music education with 21st century technology-based innovation. To be constructed in 3,500 square feet of unfinished space in the Conservatory building, the new facilities will include a Digital Piano Lab, Recording Studio, Percussion Studio, additional Music Therapy Studio, and large Rehearsal Studio. The

Recording Studio will be networked to the Percussion Studio and to the school’s Recital Hall, which will enable the Conservatory to make quality recordings of performances and music sessions.

This major construction project is made possible with a $500,000 grant award from the New York State Regional Economic Development Corporation, requiring a dollar for dollar match from friends of the Conservatory. Music Conservatory of Westchester’s 90th Anniversary Kick-off and Open House.