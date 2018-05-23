Mt. Pleasant Schools Selects Next District Superintendent

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education has selected a new administrator to replace retiring Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Guiney, it announced on Monday.

In a statement e-mailed to district residents, the board informed the public it has chosen Dr. Kurtis Kotes, the assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, personnel and technology for the Goshen School District to be the district’s new superintendent. He was one of 30 candidates who either applied or were recruited by the district’s superintendent search consultants as part of a nationwide search.

The board will conduct a site visit and expect to hire Kotes during a special board meeting Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. at Westlake High School.

If appointed, Kotes would begin his new job on July 21.

“Dr. Kotes comes with an impressive background at the high school and the district levels,” the district’s statement read. “He is a compassionate, collaborative leader who keeps the needs of every student utmost in his mind.”

The statement also noted that in his current position Kotes aligned K-6 math curriculum, infused technology and software development (K-12), devised a K-12 STEAM curriculum and organized professional learning communities.

Kotes began his career as a high school social studies teacher in the Arlington Central School District in Dutchess County. He went on to become assistant principal at Cornwall High School and coordinated its Guidance Department. From there, he went on to become principal at Goshen High School and three years ago was promoted to his current assistant superintendent position.

Kotes has a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of Albany. He has a master’s in secondary education – social studies from Mount St. Mary College and a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College.