Mt. Pleasant Planning Board Chair Steps Down After 37 Years

For the first time since 1985, the Mt. Pleasant Planning Board will operate without its most recognizable member. Michael McLaughlin stepped down from his seat following the Sept. 19 meeting, wrapping up a 37-year run on the board, including the past 30 years as its chairman.

McLaughlin, who broke the mold of the prototypical Planning Board member by often being jocular and occasionally cantankerous, thanked the town and his board colleagues for allowing him to serve and lead the board for as long as he had.

“It has been a privilege, a true privilege to be able to move things forward in this town over the years that I’ve been here,” McLaughlin said.

“I want to thank the various Town Board administrations, including the current one, for the confidence and the faith they had given my leadership,” he also said.

McLaughlin apologized if he ever offended anyone or if a resident or applicant didn’t understand his sometimes-unorthodox ways at meetings.

There were several ovations from the rest of the board and those in the audience following his remarks, including one standing ovation. Both the Planning Department and Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi presented McLaughlin with proclamations, and the town made last Wednesday Michael McLaughlin Day in Mount Pleasant.

Fulgenzi read the text of the town’s proclamation stating that his “booming baritone and commanding presence results in tightly-run and efficient Planning Board meetings.”

While McLaughlin did not give a reason for his resignation last week, he was seen wearing a nasal cannula during the meeting, which is used to provide people with supplemental oxygen.

He said if the town ever needed his help, he would be available, although he didn’t. He joked that he now looked forward to a cigar and a Jameson, even if it was against doctor’s orders.

“I tried to use each meeting as an educational opportunity and perhaps, perhaps, that’s why people haven’t dragged me by the back of the neck and dragged me out of here,” McLaughlin said.