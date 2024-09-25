Mt. Pleasant Latest Town to Approve Six-Month BESS Moratorium

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mount Pleasant became the latest municipality to approve a six-month moratorium earlier this month that would temporarily halt the development of new battery energy storage systems (BESS) while officials hope to get effective regulations in place.

Residents who spoke at the Sept. 10 hearing that preceded the vote, panned or were highly skeptical about whether the systems could operate safely within the town. There have been multiple reports of serious fires that have been ignited with the systems across the United States, calling into question how town residents can be kept safe.

While the Town Board has received e-mails from residents both in favor of allowing the BESS systems and opposing it, the questions that have been raised is why the issue will be studied by the town, Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said.

He assured residents that the town is taking “very strong precautions” before agreeing to allowing any additional battery energy storage facilities.

“We as a Town Board want to be comfortable moving forward with anything,” Fulgenzi said. “That’s why we’re doing a six-month moratorium here. There’s a lot of information, pros, cons that we have to look at.”

Much of the concern in other communities has centered on the safety of the community and the proximity to homes and other structures, including the Village of Mount Kisco earlier this month as well as the towns of Carmel and Kent in Putnam County.

One resident, Michele Hertz of Sleepy Hollow Road, said the state is apparently encouraging the BESS facilities to be developed, but there are still many unknowns. Hertz mentioned that if a BESS catches fire, the toxic fumes that it can spew could close schools and businesses for days.

“I find it deeply discouraging that so many of the so-called fixes for the climate crisis are profoundly destructive and dangerous,” she said. “Decisionmakers – I’m not speaking of you all – are approving technologies too fast without regulations or proper testing for public health, safety and environmental protection. They’re making decisions about things they know nothing about and this is a mistake. Saving us and life on Earth should not be dependent on destroying it in the process.”

Hertz then thanked town officials for taking a cautious approach to approving a BESS until more information is gathered before asking a long list of questions focusing on protecting the public.

The state has made it goal to have 70 percent of its energy derived from renewable sources by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040.

Another Sleepy Hollow Road resident, Melinda Marshall, applauded the Town Board for approving the moratorium, but expressed concern about whether the state would impose mandates on localities to allow a BESS in their community.

“What is our strategy, what is your strategy for fighting this beyond just to pause the process?” Marshall asked.

Fulgenzi said he has no doubt that the state may at some point challenge municipalities that are taking a cautious approach through zoning or other regulations that can protect the town and residents.

“This is why we want to be a little bit ahead of it, to have all these rules and regulations that we are comfortable with so we can fight anything moving forward,” he said.

Resident Fran Carlucci said it is imperative the town take steps to prevent additional BESS systems from being installed. The town already has approved two BESS facilities in different areas of town – behind the Hawthorne Reformed Church and another near the community center – and must take steps to prevent any additional ones from coming in.

“If it were to move forward you have to have contingency plans,” Carlucci said. “You have to get all of the fire, environmental police, regular police coordinated to be able to respond to such an event. This has closed schools (elsewhere). It’s had shelter in place orders, it has put poison in groundwater in East Hampton. This is serious, serious stuff.”