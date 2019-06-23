Mt. Pleasant Highway Department to Begin Road Work This Week

The Mount Pleasant Highway Department is scheduled to begin various work on certain roads starting this week.

On Monday, June 24 milling is set to begin with micro-sealing due to start on Friday, June 28. Due to the July 4 holiday, paving is set to begin on Monday, July 8.

Dates to commence work are all weather permitting and subject to change. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be arranged as needed and some roads may be temporarily impassable so plan accordingly and arrange alternate parking.

Additional road work/projects for 2019-20 will be communicated once all utility and related construction work is complete. Contact the Highway Department with any questions or concerns at 914-769-1045.

Micro-Sealing

Rolling Hills Road Halsey Place Sleepy Hollow Extension Linda Avenue from Kensico Road to Circular Street

Highway Department Milling and Paving (With Contractors)

Warren Avenue from Kensico Road to Frankford Avenue Montieth Avenue from Linda Avenue to Manhattan Avenue Lynwood Avenue from Warren Avenue to Manhattan Avenue Hancock Place from Warren Avenue to Commerce Street Swanson Drive from Nanny Hagen Road to Highland Avenue

Highway Department Paving (With Contractor)

Linda Avenue from Union Avenue to Rosary Hill delivery entrance Stevens Avenue from Commerce Street west to past Gates of Heaven Cemetery entrance Lakeview Avenue from Metro-North Railroad to Commerce Street

Water Department Milling and Paving (With Contractors)