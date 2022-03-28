Mt. Pleasant Dems Hold Petition Rally for Jones, Abinanti in Final Push

In the final push to get as many signatures as possible on candidate petitions before the Board of Elections’ Apr. 7 deadline, the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee held a petition wrap-up rally for Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-White Plains) and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-Pleasantville).

Abinanti, a six-term incumbent representing the 92nd Assembly District, is being challenged by Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky in the June primary. Although there have been rumors that Jones is being challenged in the primary, no names have been mentioned.

About 35 people gathered at the Nonna pocket park in Pleasantville as a cold rain tapered off and the sun appeared. Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee Chairman Bruce Campbell introduced Abinanti and Jones.

“Our job is to get them re-elected, and that involves carrying petitions around and getting them signed,” Campbell said.

John Nonna, a former village mayor and county legislator who currently serves as county attorney, had high praise for Abinanti and Jones.

“Tom has devoted his whole life as a servant of the people and he’s working hard in Albany doing a good job,” he said.

Abinanti talked about the changing landscape of Albany politics since he was first elected in 2010.

“I used to be considered left, now I’m somewhere in the middle,” Abinanti mentioned. “We are going to pass the (state) budget on time and show what the Democratic majority can do. When the Democrats are given a chance, we can do great things together.”

Nonna recalled that he endorsed Jones, who for a time worked in the county attorney’s office, before The New York Times two years ago.

“Mondaire was the best candidate and he deserved to be a congressman,” Nonna said. “He’s a hands-on guy and that’s what we need. I’m happy to be here supporting them both.”

Jones said he attended the rally to “meet with my constituents and make sure I get on the ballot. Even though my district has changed, I’m still excited to represent Mount Pleasant.”

The 17th Congressional District, which currently takes in much of central and northern Westchester and all of Rockland County, has been redistricted to include only Greenburgh, Ossining, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, Mount Kisco and part of White Plains in Westchester. It will retain Rockland, but pick up about half of Orange County and all of Sullivan County.

Democratic control of Congress has been productive, Jones said.

“The American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Paycheck Protection program had bipartisan support,” he said. “Through nine different programs, we were able to deliver $8.2 million to Westchester and Rockland counties. That’s what government can do for people.”

Jones also warned that America’s democracy was being threatened.

“We haven’t seen anything like the current voter suppression measures since the Jim Crow era,” he said.

Attending the rally were students from a Pleasantville Middle School civics class and their teacher, Jean Gilroy, to learn about the petitioning process. Jones praised the students for learning and caring about government and attending the rally.

“You are so much further (along in) understanding about government than when I was in middle school,” Jones told eighth-graders Jack Turner and Brendon O’Brien.

Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee leadership also was on hand to continue pushing for signatures.

“Petitioning is difficult,” committee Vice Chair Francesca Hagadus-McHale told the group. “Especially when you’re knocking on doors or approaching people at the farmers market. You can’t intimidate people when you ask if they are a registered Democrat.”

Early voting for the primary will be held from June 18 to June 26 and in-person voting is on Tuesday, June 28. The general election will be Nov. 8.