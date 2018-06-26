Mt. Kisco Trustees Accept Diamond Zoning Recommendations

The Mount Kisco Village Board accepted a letter from the Planning Board last week that supported proposed zoning text changes to allow additional family entertainment facilities at the Diamond Properties complex and on Radio Circle.

Diamond Properties has signed a lease that would bring a 70,000-square-foot ShopRite supermarket to its site at 333 N. Bedford Rd.

For the proposal to advance, developer Jim Diamond must first obtain zoning text changes from the Village Board because a supermarket is not permitted in the Light Manufacturing district.

Radio Circle is in the Research and Development zone, which also does not allow family entertainment venues. Separate action is needed to permit those establishments on Radio Circle.

The Planning Board made its recommendation for both sites to village trustees in a June 13 letter.

Several neighboring residents near the Diamond Properties complex have raised quality-of-life concerns about the potential for additional family entertainment venues at that site.

In the Planning Board’s letter, Chairman Doug Hertz stated that while planners supported the zoning revision, the matter should be submitted to the Comprehensive Plan Committee, which is currently working on updating that document for the village.

He said the Planning Board wasn’t looking to delay zoning changes but that the committee “might offer some additional perspectives that have yet to be considered.”

Village Attorney Whitney Singleton said the Planning Board’s correspondence raised “issues of definition.” For example, while the Planning Board isn’t opposed to cabarets, it did not want an adult facility such as a strip club to be approved as cabarets, he said.

Trustee Jean Farber urged the Village Board to continue revising the language to be considered in the zoning text change to prevent inappropriate or high-intensity uses, such as water parks, to be considered family entertainment.

While there are currently no proposals for family entertainment on Radio Circle, adding the use could be beneficial to the village if the right tenant appeared, said Councilman Isi Albanese.

Longtime occupant Pro Swing Sports Club and a former health club across the street at 40 Radio Circle have been alternate uses in that area in the past, he said.

Any proposed uses would be subject to special use permit approvals by the Planning Board, Singleton said.