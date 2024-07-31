Mt. Kisco to Hold Hearing on Proposed Parkland Preservation Law

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Village of Mount Kisco is considering a Parkland Preservation Law that would be designed to protect Leonard Park and Flewellyn Park from alienation.

At the Village Board’s last meeting, Mayor Michael Cindrich announced the proposed law, which will be discussed at a public hearing next Monday, one of four hearings scheduled for the Aug. 5 special meeting.

Under the Declaration of Policy section of the draft law that is being considered, it stated that “it is the policy of the Village/Town to Preclude the Alienation of Parkland in the absence of a compelling public need and to avoid any and all Alienation of Parkland to the greatest extent practicable.”

A supermajority of four Village Board members would be needed to move forward with any referral to the state legislature for enabling legislation that would be required to alienate parkland, Cindrich said.

Trustee Lisa Abzun questioned Cindrich and Village Manager Ed Brancati why the park at 55 Maple Ave. is not included in the draft law. Brancati responded that there isn’t any record of 55 Maple Ave. being dedicated as parkland despite the presence of a playground, parking lot and a village-owned building.

Cindrich responded that the Maple Avenue location was discussed for potential inclusion as well as other locations in the village.

“We did discuss that and we did discuss other parkland that’s in the village and we wanted to get this moving for Leonard Park and Flewellyn Park because both Leonard Park and Flewellyn Park are gifted, bona fide designated parks, and this should have been done a long time ago,” Cindrich said. “Even with my last term with Flewellyn Park, I did a lot of research over the past few months and the criteria is significant.”

Cindrich added that he thought the deed restriction that has been in place for decades would have been sufficient to protect Leonard Park from any attempt at alienation.

The mayor was referring to discussion of moving the site of a cell tower from 180 S. Bedford Rod to a portion of the more than 100-acre park, which he contended “would have devastated the park.” The possibility angered many residents and was a key issue in Cindrich and running mates Theresa Flora and Angie Garcia-Guerra getting elected last year.

Abzun challenged Cindrich, wondering why the village was considering not protecting locations such as the Maple Avenue playground and Fox Park, especially with those areas of the community having little open space.

She said many residents would consider those two areas equally vital to their quality of life and to the village.

“I don’t understand why I would have to come up with a deed or something showing that it’s necessary. That doesn’t seem to be what the push is and what the policy is behind here,” Abzun said. “The declaration of policy has to do with let’s protect these places as a place of recreation, enjoyment to the enrichment of the residents, etc.”

The other three public hearings on the Aug. 5 agenda include a proposed moratorium for battery energy storage facilities, amending the General Retail district to allow for a veterinary practice or animal hospital in that zone and on a Community Development Block Grant. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Village Hall.