Mt. Kisco Teen’s Determination Results in Eagle Scout Award

Like generations before him, Victor Ramon’s dedication — putting in countless hours to earn the rank of Eagle Scout paid off not only for himself but for his home community of Mount Kisco.

Ramon built seven wooden boxes to hold the recycling pails that are located throughout Leonard Park for his project that completes his requirements for Eagle Scout. The project took two years to be approved and completed.

Last Thursday, he officially reached the Boy Scouts’ highest rank at American Legion Post 136 in Mount Kisco when an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held to recognize his accomplishment.

Ramon said he wanted to benefit Leonard Park because it was a location where he has enjoyed swimming and other sports and has spent countless hours with his friends and family.

“Leonard Park is a beautiful park. It has done lots for the community,” he said.

The journey was a long one for Ramon, 18, a recent Fox Lane High School graduate, who entered scouting seven years ago.

“I really have no idea how he was able to pull it off because he is one of the busiest, most active young men that I know,” said John Kiernan, scoutmaster for Troop 1.

In addition to his association with the Boy Scouts of America, Ramon was involved in various activities at school and at St. Francis of Assisi Church. At Fox Lane, Ramone was a three-sport athlete throughout his middle school and high school years, competing in soccer, swimming and track. He was an alter server for eight years and has completed three of his sacraments; baptism, communion and confirmation, through the St. Francis of Assisi Parish’s Catholic education program.

In addition, Ramon has been a proud member of the Fife & Drum Corps in Mount Kisco for seven years.

“Victor did it his way and he did on his own schedule and he did it by really getting the most out of the scouting program,” Kiernan said. “He is proud of us but he has no idea how proud we are of him. It’s been a very exciting seven years watching him grow into a man.”

Last week’s ceremony was also significant because Ramon is the first Latino to become a Troop 1 Eagle Scout. He and his sister, Carolina, are first-generation Americans. Their parents, Eduardo and Martha, both emigrated from Ecuador and met here. They have lived in the community for close to 30 years.

Carolina Ramon said the family is extremely proud of her brother’s accomplishments and that their parents have sacrificed immensely for their children to succeed.

“He is truly one of the very few that achieved this great honor as an Eagle Scout,” she said. “It means so much for not only our family, but the community of Mount Kisco, too.”

“All of you seated here right now have made me who I am today,” said Ramon, who will attend Endicott College in Massachusetts and plans to study sports management.

Though it was a long road to become an Eagle Scout, Ramon said he never gave up hope. Not only did he need to complete his community project, Ramon had to earn nine merit badges to be eligible to become an Eagle Scout before the age of 18, the final year to attain the coveted rank.

“There’s no stopping me now, I said to myself, just push forward, work hard and do not give up,” Ramon said. “I told myself the Boy Scouts is all about sacrifice.”