Mt. Kisco Says No to Reworked Kirby Commons Development Plan

A majority of the Mount Kisco Village Board that rejected a mixed-use proposal near the train station in April was disinterested last week in entertaining a revised plan from the developer.

Deputy Anthony Markus and trustees Karen Schleimer and David Squirrell, the same three board members who voted down the Kirby Commons proposal in the spring, cited a variety of reasons against meeting with Gotham Organization, Inc. of Manhattan and Charter Realty & Development of Greenwich, Conn. to discuss a reworked plan.

